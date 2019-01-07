Women’s Agriculture Summit set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The ninth annual Women’s Agriculture Summit sponsored by Johnson County Cattlewomen will take place Saturday in Buffalo.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites. It will include sessions on why America is losing its ranchers, the truth in labeling, emergency management strategies and more.

Registration costs $45 per person and includes lunch.

For more information contact Jenna Foss at 307-217-1818 or jfoss@gmecwy.com or find the group on Facebook.

The Hampton Inn and Suites in Buffalo is located at 85 U.S. Highway 16 East.