Swing into Spring event opportunity

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Swing into Spring on Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Whitney Academic Center atrium. The drop-in event is an opportunity for students to enroll and prepare for the spring semester. The event is free and open to the public.

During the event, Sheridan College staff will help students apply, test, register for classes, apply for financial aid, apply for housing, get their student ID, books and more.

“Come get everything on your checklist accomplished all in one day,” Director of Advising and Testing Brett Burtis said in a press release. “Staff will help you with everything from applying to getting your student ID to registering for classes.”

On-campus parking is available in Parking Lot A.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.