America’s Promise grants connect NWCCD students with education, good jobs

SHERIDAN — Depending on their area of study, Northern Wyoming Community College District students have the opportunity to receive funding for college through America’s Promise grants.

NWCCD is the lead college in a four-college consortium across Wyoming and Montana, in partnership with Casper College, Laramie County Community College and City College of Montana State University – Billings. The Educating Toward Economic Diversity Partnership is just one of 10 rural service areas to receive federal grants through America’s Promise, an $111 million initiative from the U.S. Department of Labor. The goal of the grant initiative is to connect more than 21,000 Americans to education and in-demand jobs. The partnership received $4,998,585 in America’s Promise grant funds. Jeff Foster serves as the America’s Promise Grant Enrollment Services Counselor and Academic Advisor at NWCCD.

“I think of my position as kind of a navigator for students,” he said. “Not only do I help them determine if they are eligible for an America’s Promise grant, I also help remove other barriers in their lives that might prevent them from completing their degree.”

Located on the Gillette College campus, Foster regularly travels throughout the District to connect with students. He enrolls eligible students in the program and tracks and monitors recipients’ progress toward completion and eventually a job.

“The end goal is to help students find a good job after graduation,” said Foster. “So, my relationship with them doesn’t necessarily end when the student graduates but after they have secured a job.”

America’s Promise grants are designed to accelerate the development and expansion of regional workforce partnerships committed to providing a pipeline of skilled workers in specific sectors, including information technology, health care, advanced manufacturing, financial services and educational services.

At NWCCD, the following areas of study potentially qualify students for funding: addictions practitioner, administrative assistant, business, clinical medical assistant, certified nursing assistant, construction technology certificate, computer information systems, computer networking administration, cyber security, dental hygiene, diesel technology certificate, early childhood education, electrical apprenticeship certificate, elementary education, emergency medical technician – basic, engineering, engineering technology, human services, industrial electricity, industrial operations management and supervision certificate, IT support technician certificate, machine tool technology, nursing, pre-professional, practical nursing certificate (LPN), psychology, secondary education, welding technology and web development.

For a student to be eligible for America’s Promise funding, they must be currently enrolled at Gillette College, Sheridan College or Sheridan College in Johnson County and be on pace to complete by Dec. 2020. To remain eligible, students must maintain a minimum of nine credit hours and a 2.0 GPA.

Interested students should contact Foster by email at jfoster@sheridan.edu or 307-681-6384 to determine their eligibility for America’s Promise grant funding.