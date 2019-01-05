Hunting technology bill would give authority to Game and Fish commission

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission reviewed survey results sent to big game hunting tag holders last year, and as a result will look into ways of reforming regulations related specifically to ever-advancing hunting technologies. But first, state legislators must first pass a bill allowing the commission to do so. A house bill sponsored by the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Interim Committee changes Wyoming State Statute 23-1-302 — which outlines the powers and duties of the WGFC — to extend power to the commission to also “regulate and control the methods of taking wildlife including regulating, limiting or prohibiting the use of hunting technologies,” according to the bill changes.

“There’s technologies evolving all kinds of ways, so that survey was done just to start gathering some hunters’ opinions,” WGFD Sheridan region public information specialist Christina Schmidt said.

The survey was administered from June 25, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018. A total of 1,000 surveys were returned, 53.8 percent through online submissions and 46.2 percent on paper. The response rate of the total sample was 39.1 percent and respondents answered 108 questions.

Survey results said the task was a collaborative effort between the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center’s Survey Research Center and Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Before the survey was administered, the WGFC analyzed the history and potential future of fair-chase hunting and traditional hunting ethics, published in December 2017.

“Hunting equipment technology has advanced greatly over the past few decades and continues to expand at a rapid rate,” the executive summary states. “This change in hunting technology has led to concerns from wildlife management professionals, the hunting public, legislators and other interested parties regarding maintenance of fair chase and ethical hunting practices.”

The fair chase framework for regulating technological advancements focused on two elements for the animal: detection and eluding harvest potential. Recent technological advancements allow for 24-hour remote monitoring, use of drones, electronic or radio communication between hunters in the field, off-road vehicles, ultra-light aircraft or helicopters to access landlocked public lands, electronic game calls and other remote detection devices.

Devices or equipment that would decrease the eluding potential for the animal include specialty bows, scopes, binoculars and other rangefinders, weather data collection devices, mechanical shooting rests.

More than 90 percent of survey respondents said lighted arrow nocks, laser rangefinders and compound bows were acceptable technologies under the spirit of fair chase hunting. Less than 20 percent agreed that mechanical or robotic big game decoys, night vision equipment, FLIR devices or smart rifles were acceptable under the fair game standard.

The difference in opinions about certain technologies differed between age groups. The survey separated those 35 years and older and hunters ages 13 to 34 into two groups. The most drastic differences in opinion for technology uses in the field were for trail cameras, a 22 percent difference; use of two-way communication devices, a 13 percent difference; and use of electronic calls, a 12 percent difference. The 35 and older group was consistently on the lower percentage of believing the uses of technology were acceptable under fair use hunting.

Before final decisions are made on how to regulate hunting technology in the field, the commission must first receive authority to control that aspect of the hunting sector of Wyoming.

“Since (the bill) would create authority for the commission to regulate potentially in the future, I have no idea what that would encompass,” Schmidt said.