Make a meaningful impact

Re: National Mentoring Month

January is National Mentoring Month, and Jan. 31 is National “Thank Your Mentor” Day. This month is a good time to reflect on those people that have been mentors in your life and essentially helped shape the person you are today. But this month isn’t just about thinking. This is a great opportunity to take action and thank them for the role they’ve played in your life.

January is a perfect time to decide to make a lasting and meaningful impact in the life of a child in our community. Big Brothers Big Sisters offers the perfect opportunity to help you make a difference that will forever change and enrich your life.

For Big Brothers Big Sisters, January is the month of celebration; we thank our mentors for their commitment and dedication but most importantly for the impact they’ve had on youth in our community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been making a difference since 1904, impacting children’s lives by bringing together one adult with one child to build a lasting and meaningful relationship.

There are a variety of ways to get involved, flexibility to fit your schedule and freedom to choose your activities.

Change someone’s life by paying it forward.

Become a mentor. Make a difference. Change a life.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters, call 307-274-7095 or see www.wyobbbs.org.

Sandy Thiel

Director of community engagement

Big Brothers Big Sisters