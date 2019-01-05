Local sports briefs

Lady Broncs get in the win column

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season at the Cheyenne Tournament Friday. The Lady Broncs edged Riverton 49-44 to improve to 1-6 on the season.

Annie Mitzel paced Sheridan with 13 points, while Aniston Beard, Mollie Morris and Preslee Moser each tallied seven points.

The Lady Broncs came out of the gates firing, leading 27-23 at halftime. A seven-point third quarter, however, had Sheridan trailing 35-34 entering the game’s final eight minutes. But seven points from Mitzel in the fourth period helped her team rally for the victory.

The Lady Broncs wrap up play in Cheyenne Saturday against Kelly Walsh.

Broncs stay perfect

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team stayed undefeated Friday at the Cheyenne Tournament. The Broncs dominated Riverton 80-42 to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Tristan Bower led Sheridan with 18 points. Ethan Rickett tallied 13 points, while Gus Wright and Parker Christensen chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Broncs conclude play at the Cheyenne Tournament Saturday against Kelly Walsh.

Bronc wrestling in middle of pack after Day 1 in Douglas

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team stands in 11th place out of 24 teams after the first day of the Shane Shatto Invitational in Douglas. The Broncs tallied 52 points as a team, 57 points behind first-place Natrona County.

Hayden Crow (145 pounds) earned pins in all three matches and contributed 15 points for the team. Brenden Clem (170) went 3-0 with two pins, scoring 13 points. Quinn Heyneman (160) finished 3-0 and picked up two pins, totaling 11 points.

The competition continues Saturday.