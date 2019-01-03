FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:25 a.m.

• Mattress fire, 1500 block Omar Avenue, 9:02 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 300 block Linden Avenue 8:06 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, Fort Road, 6:50 a.m.

• Fire standby, Omarr Avenue, 9:02 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:51 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Medical, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 39, 1:10 p.m.

• Medical, Shirley Cove, 4:38 p.m.

• Trauma, Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 4:48 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 7:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:19 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 2:24 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Heald Street, 7:05 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Wyoming Avenue, 8:12 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Structure fire, Omarr Avenue, 9:01

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 9:05

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 9:35

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, Birch Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Airport Road, 12:19 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Loucks Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Snow removal, Exeter Avenue, 1:17

• Animal welfare, West 12th street, 1:34 p.m.

• Domestic, Park Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54

• Snow removal, Martin Avenue, 1:39

• Snow removal, Burton Street, 2:14

• Snow removal, West Colorado Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Gould Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Threats; cold, East Eighth Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Brundage Lane, 4:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 4:45 p.m.

• Lost property, Main Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 4:50

• Juvenile out of control, Summit Drive, 5:07 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Whitney Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Civil dispute, King Street, 5:59 p.m.

• Fireworks, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:13 p.m.

• Shots, Dana Avenue, 8:13 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 9:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Third Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Commercial Avenue, 10:58 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Second Street, 10:52 p.m.

• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 11:29 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Hit and run, Dow Road, 8:43 a.m.

• Assist agency, H Street, Ranchester, 3:33 p.m.

• Careless driver, Weare Street, Ranchester, 5:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87, mile marker 27, 11:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Harry Theodore Wetz, 44, Sheridan, manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Rachel Lozoya, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cameron Kurt Rides The Horse, 35, Lodge Grass, Montana, probation violation/revocation

• Kenneth J. Klinker, 24, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUS, contempt of court/bench warrant, interfere with officer, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Tolani Ray Tsosie, 36, Wyola, Montana, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Thomas Kent Stevens, 29, Deer Lodge, Montana, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 8

