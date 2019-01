DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host the “Start Your Year in Gear 5K” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The pre-registration fee is $5 per person. On the day of the race, the fee is $10 per person or you may bring a donation for Second Chance Cat Rescue. If you bring a donation your name will be entered in a drawing for a prize.

Second Chance Cat Rescue will bring special furry guests to cheer on the runners.

TRVCC is located at 1100 U.S. Highway 14 in Dayton.