County swears in new officials, bids outgoing commissioners farewell

SHERIDAN — With the swearing in of Sheridan County’s newly elected officials, Wednesday marked the final meeting for county commissioners Steve Maier and Bob Rolston, who have served on the county commission for 12 years.

The first county commission meeting of the new year ended with county officials thanking Maier and Rolston for their service.

“I think they stepped up above and beyond the regular call of duty,” County Commission Chairman Mike Nickel said.

Commissioner Terry Cram, who was sworn in to another term Wednesday, said the two outgoing commissioners brought a wealth of institutional knowledge to the board, which was invaluable to its deliberations.

“I feel personally lucky to have worked with both of them,” Cram said.

“I’ve learned a lot and I think this commission has been very, very lucky to have had them on this board for the past 12 years. And I feel Sheridan County has been very lucky to have had them working for Sheridan County for the past 12 years.”

Commissioner Tom Ringley, who served on the commission with Maier and Rolston for 10 years, said the county commission functioned effectively because the commissioners operated with a fundamental respect towards one another.

“We may disagree on an item, but there is no rancor afterwards,” Ringley said. “Bob and I have disagreed on a few items, but on our numerous trips to Arvada and Parkman in search for the perfect cheeseburger, we never discussed it at all.”

County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller echoed Ringley’s sentiment.

“I work with various organizations throughout the state and work also with other counties in the state and hear repeatedly how (they) wish they were like Sheridan,” Obermueller said. “How the commissioners communicate and respect each other and get along and although they may not agree on everything, they’re gentlemen about that disagreement and can continue their business.”

Newly-elected commissioners Nick Siddle and Christi Burgess Haswell will take over for Maier and Rolston at the county commission’s next regular meeting, Jan. 8.

Other business:

• The commissioners approved a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency that will provide the county with $29,500 in federal funding and commit the county to allocate a local match of the same amount. Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Edwards said the money will be used to fund his salary and support his office’s emergency preparedness efforts throughout the county.

• The commissioners voted to dissolve the Big Horn Water District. Obermueller said the district has been inactive since the 1980’s and it had no outstanding debts or funds. The Big Horn district is one of several water districts throughout the county that were created before the establishment of the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board. With the creation of the SAWS-JPB, those districts were unnecessary.