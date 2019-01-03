Top 100: Sheridan High School honored as one of best in nation

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School received recognition from a national publication for academic excellence recently.

In November, the secondary educational institution was ranked No. 99 on The Best Schools top 100 public high schools in the United States. SHS was the only school in Wyoming to be named to the list.

This year marked the first time in school history that Sheridan High School received the honor. It was chosen from more than 24,000 public high schools in the country. The list focuses on schools that offer a traditional high school experience and atmosphere and does not include schools with a very small student population or schools with students in seventh grade or below.

The Best Schools chooses the top 100 schools based on a bevy of criteria, including strength of high school curriculum; Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate participation rate; percent of students AP tested and passed and percent IB tested and passed; reading and math results on each state’s proficiency tests; SAT/ACT scores; student graduation rate; performance of disadvantaged students; student-teacher ratio; percentage of college bound students; and facilities, clubs and activities offered.

SHS has by far the highest enrollment of any school in Sheridan County, with around 950 students. On the most recent Wyoming accountability report, SHS exceeded expectations for growth, equity and achievement. The school also had an 88.2 percent graduation rate in 2017-18, well above the stage average of 80.2 percent. Leibach said teachers and administrators are pushing to reach 90 percent in the near future.

Sheridan County School District 2 administrators said the award acknowledges the hard-working staff and students at the high school but also is a result of all the effort that goes into teaching students from the moment they enter kindergarten, if not earlier.

At the Dec. 4 Sheridan County legislative forum, SCSD2 assistant superintendent Scott Stults noted the school district’s concerted efforts to prepare kids for full-time schooling and assist them after high school if needed.

“We are looking at the entire child,” Stults said. “That starts with birth and it goes through post-secondary education.”

SCSD2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft pointed out the emphasis on innovation.

“We are not doing things the same way today as we did last year at this time. Craft said. “We’re certainly not doing things the same way today that we did 10 years ago. We believe in our responsibility to kids and that means that we need to respond to data and a change at all times.”

At the Dec. 3 SCSD2 board meeting, SHS principal Brent Leibach said the award is an accumulation of work in three levels of schooling.

“I’m thankful to work in a place that sets those expectations high,” Leibach said. “People talk about the stress and expectations that accompany being in this school district. Good, keep talking about it.”

Leibach also said the school is expected to compete at the national level.

“I think the days of state recognition are coming to an end a little bit,” Leibach said.

SCSD2 superintendent Craig Dougherty shared similar thoughts at the legislative forum after Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, asked Dougherty about the school district’s future goals and benchmarks.

“Our kids need to compete on a global basis at the highest levels,” Dougherty said. “…What we do should be something that the country looks at and can truly innovate from.”

The recent award sheds light on Sheridan High School’s classroom achievements, but that doesn’t mean its administrators, teachers and students will slow down anytime soon.