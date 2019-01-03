Drug manufacturer asks for dismissal of Wyoming lawsuit

CASPER — The creator of OxyContin has asked a Wyoming judge to dismiss the Equality State’s lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company, claiming that the federal Food and Drug Administration’s previous findings invalidate the state’s legal challenge.

In October, Wyoming’s Attorney General’s Office announced it had filed suit against Purdue Pharma, the drug company most publicly associated with the opioid crisis, in Laramie County Circuit Court. In its lawsuit, the state claimed Purdue effectively used deceptive practices to market opioids in Wyoming, selling 16 million pills here between 2001 and 2017.

In its 115-page lawsuit, the state alleges that Purdue was deceptive in its marketing and that it worked to broaden the pool of patients who physicians deemed eligible for an opioid prescription. Further, the state claims that Purdue “overstated the benefits of chronic opioid treatment while downplaying its serious risks.”

In response, Purdue — through its Cheyenne attorneys, Richard Mincer and Erin Berry — alleges that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the use of opioids for treating chronic pain.

“First, as a matter of law Purdue’s statements are not false or misleading,” Purdue’s attorneys wrote in the company’s request that the case be dismissed. “The medications at issue are FDA-approved to treat chronic non-cancer pain, so any statements that are consistent with that approval cannot be deceptive or fraudulent as a matter of law.” Purdue’s lawyers note that the FDA has “exclusive authority to determine whether a prescription is ‘safe and effective’” and they claim that Wyoming is attempting to undermine the FDA’s authority.

“The State bases all claims on the theory that it was a violation of Wyoming law for Purdue to promote opioids for a use specifically approved by the FDA — long term treatment of chronic non-cancer pain,” Purdue’s attorney’s wrote. “But statements that generally comport with FDA-approved labeling are not misleading as a matter of law.”

State Attorney General Peter Michael declined to comment Wednesday, citing his office’s “preparation of legal pleadings.”

By Seth Klamann

Casper Star-Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange