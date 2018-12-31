Senior happenings

• Square Dance Demo — The Jeans and Queens square dance club invites the community to beginner square dance sessions each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. The cost is a $2 suggested contribution. A dance demonstration will take place Jan. 9 at 12:30 p.m. The suggested contribution is $2 per person.

• Interactive Instrumental Music and Singing — Brenda Hodnett and Carol Kane (local professional music educators) of Practically Perfect Pitch Studios will be on site at The Hub on Smith. The program aims to enrich lives with the joy of music by teaching collaborative skills in singing as well as basic melodic and rhythmic instruments in a variety of music styles. Instruments will be provided. Sign up for one or both sessions. The winter session will take place Jan. 10 through Feb. 28 in the community room. The spring session will take place March 7 through April 25 (with a break on March 28). The cost for those age 60 and younger is $45. The suggested contribution for those registered with The Hub is also $45.