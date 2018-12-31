CHAPS receives multiple grants

SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy announced grants received from the LaRue Young Foundation, Newell B. Sargent Foundation, Herbert & Dorothy Zullig Foundation, William F. & Lorene W. Welch Foundation and the Wheeler Family Foundation last week.

The grants are for general funding, scholarships and lease funding in support of equine assisted activities and therapies in Sheridan and Johnson counties.

“The LaRue Young Foundation has been one of our largest grantors every year,” said Kristen Marcus, CHAPS executive director. “They support scholarship and lease funding: two of our biggest needs. Their scholarships provide youth the opportunity to participate in riding or driving each year.”

Marcus said the Newell B. Sargent Foundation also provides scholarship funding and has partnered with CHAPS the last three years. The Zullig and Welch foundations provided general operations grants, and this year, the Wheeler Family Foundation’s grant is going to sponsor a horse named Dennis. Dennis has a metabolic disorder that requires medication. Dennis is also on specialized arthritis medication and he will be going to driving school this winter to become a driving horse. Sponsorship funds will help pay for the medications, driving school and his yearly preventative and hoof care expenses.

CHAPS serves youth, adults and veterans with physical, mental, social and psychological disabilities.

General funding from foundations help with bills other than direct service. These bills can include lease of the facility, utilities, liability insurance, auto/trailer insurance, facility maintenance, equipment maintenance and veterinary bills. Scholarship funds provide direct service opportunities for clients in Sheridan and Johnson counties.

CHAPS currently serves the Child Development Center, the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming and Day Break at The Hub on Smith for the winter. Riding and driving lessons will resume March 4.

Applications for the 2019 season are available online at www.chapswyo.org.