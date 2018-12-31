FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 6:44 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block East Works Street, 7:09 a.m.

• Owner investigation, 1900 block Frackelton Street, 11:59 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block East Brundage Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Smoke alarm, 1900 block Frackelton Street, 5:44 p.m.

 

Saturday

• RMA assist, 100 block Delphi Avenue, 8:18 a.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1700 block Yonkee Avenue, 8:22 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block East Loucks Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Dumpster fire, 50 block East 9th Street, 5:41 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Vehicle accident/down power line, Coffeen Avenue and East Lane, 5:55 p.m.

Monday

• Carbon monoxide alarm, 1000 block Big Goose Road, 4:30 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, 600 block Carrington Street, 6:15 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 6:20 a.m.

• Fire standby, Big Horn Y intersection, 9:14 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block Falcon Ridge, 2:12 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West 5th Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Medical, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:36 p.m.

• Medical, 4000 block Wildcat Road, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 6:44 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block East Works Street, 7:09 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Indian Paintbrush Road, 9:01 a.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Brinton Road, 9:55 a.m.

• Medical, 500 block East Brundage Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West 5th Street, 5:51 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, 1000 block Delphi Avenue, 8:10 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West 5th Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Medical, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, 2100 block North Main Street, 12:37 a.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Yonkee Avenue, 8:18 a.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 9:26 a.m.

• Medical, 200 block East Loucks Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West 5th Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Medical, 700 block Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 2:52 p.m.

• Trauma, Soldier Creek Road Mile Marker 2, 3:07 p.m.

• Trauma, 1900 block Skeels Street, 7:34 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 8:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 9:47 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Brooks Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Tschirgi Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:37 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Saberton Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East 7th Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Works Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Mandel Street, 2:15 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Eighth Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 5:27 p.m.

• DUS, South Brooks Street, 7:24 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.

Friday

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:44 a.m.

• Medical, East Works Street, 7:07 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East 5th Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Michael Drive, 10:45 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 11:24 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 12:10 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 12:11 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Second Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Second Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Strahan Parkway, 12:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, Little Horn Drive, 1:57 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Accident, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:15 p.m.

• Fraud, Quail Court, 4:03 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Main Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 p.m.

• Domestic, Michael Drive, 9:01 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Skeels Street, 10:11 p.m.

• Threats cold, West Loucks Street, 10:18 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 11:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 12:41 a.m.

• Domestic, Marion Street, 12:54 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:37 a.m.

• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Civil dispute, East 5th Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 9:00 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Accident, Illinois Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Hit and run, Illinois Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Warrant service, 1st Avenue West, 10:41 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Open door, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:39 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Quail Court, 2:04 p.m.

• Death investigation, Big Horn Avenue, 2:26 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:52 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.

• Shots, Main Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 6:18 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Harassment, West 12th Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan Area, 10:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 11:54 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:02 a.m.

• Warrant service, Heald Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Lewis Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:40 p.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 12:47 p.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan Area, 12:59 p.m.

• DUS, East First Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Dana Avenue, 2:11 p.m.

• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 6:28

• Civil dispute, Sibley Circle, 7:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 8:53 p.m.

• Domestic, Val Vista Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Assist SO, Loucks Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 10:14 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:36 p.m.

• Domestic, Illinois Street, 10:37 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Warrant service, Edwards Drive, 10:22 a.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87 Mile Marker 32, 7:27 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound Mile Marker 18, 10:43 p.m.

Saturday

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 335 Mile Marker 2.5, 4:07 a.m.

• Agency assist, Highway 335 and Upper Road, 7:41 a.m.

• Assist WHP, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 87 mile marker 27, 9:58 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 Exit 9, 10:23 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street and Valley View Drive, 9:48 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Beatty Spur Road and Beatty Gulch Road, 2:39 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beatty Spur Road and Beatty Gulch Road, 9:11 a.m.

• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 12:49 p.m.

• Assist agency, Pass Creek Road Mile Point 9.5, 4:37 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 87 Mile Marker 29, 5:54 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 87 Mile Marker 29, 7:17 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Ln., 8:59 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Friday

• Rhonda Lea Hartman-Gallegos, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Nathan Andrew Wagner, 31, Sheridan, communicating a threat of bodily injury, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Katelen Hope Miller, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Chance William Helmer, 28, Sheridan, felony strangulation, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Seana Fisher, 53, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas James Bell, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, shoplifting, interfere with officer circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jason Keith Franklin, 38, Kenbridge, Virginia, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

Sunday

• James Ray Andrews, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Starlynn Marie Andrews, 39, Sheridan, possession controlled substance, child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cameron Kurt Rides The Horse, 35, Lodge Grass, Montana, take trophy game without license, hunting from roadway, trespass to hunt/hunt from highway, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by Game & Fish

• Christopher Neal Uroszek, 37, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 17

Number of releases for the weekend: 15

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 69

