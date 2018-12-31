Bill would take private schools out of county zoning authority

JACKSON — A bill filed Friday proposes that Wyoming lawmakers strip counties’ zoning authority over private schools. The proposed legislation comes amid a heated debate pitting private school parents against rural neighbors over a plan to build a new school for the Jackson Hole Classical Academy in South Park.

The proposal would rewrite state law to prohibit counties from zoning that restricts “the location, use or occupancy of a private school,” if the school is sited on a property of 35 acres or more serving 50 students or more. It would go into effect July 1, 2019.

No Teton County lawmakers are listed as sponsors of the bill.

The sponsors are Sens. Eli Bebout, R-Fremont; Hank Coe, R-Park; Wyatt Agar, R-Hot Springs; Brian Boner, R-Converse/Platte; Ogden Driskill, R-Crook/Weston/E.Campbell; and Cheri Steinmetz, R-Niobrara/Weston; and Reps. Aaron Clausen, R-Converse; Michael Greear, R-Washakie/Bighorn; Timothy Hallinan, R-Campbell; Tyler Lindholm, R-Crook; David Miller, R-Fremont; and Tim Salazar, R-Fremont.

During the first week the Legislature meets, the Classical Academy is inviting legislators to a “Jackson Hole Classical Academy Legislative Dinner” in Cheyenne. Hosts are listed as former Teton County Rep. Clarene Law, Steve and Polly Friess, who run the school, and two state senators sponsoring the bill, Bebout and Coe.

When asked about the goal of the dinner, Academy spokesperson Kristin Walker didn’t mention the bill.

She said in a statement that students from the academy will be traveling to Cheyenne to perform for state legislators, “as many students from across Wyoming often do during session. Supporters of the school are hosting a dinner the night before where students will also sing and share their experience attending the school. Students and representatives from other private and faith-based schools have also been invited. The dinner is an opportunity to facilitate a discussion with legislators about the important role schools like Jackson Hole Classical Academy play in meeting our education needs statewide.”

Such receptions are common during the legislative session.

Lawmakers can spend nearly all their meals with interest groups, from bankers to realtors to mental health professionals to the AARP.

At a meeting with Teton County’s delegation to Cheyenne on Thursday, County Commissioner Greg Epstein worried over bills threatening local control, especially in Teton County.

By Allie Gross

Jackson Hole News&Guide Via Wyoming News Exchange