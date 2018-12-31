Chess league set to begin in mid-January

SHERIDAN — Dan Casey didn’t know what to do after high school. He had intelligence, but received little encouragement from teachers to pursue additional education.

However, Casey became more sure of himself through an unlikely avenue: chess.

“In school, I was kind of told that I was stupid in a lot of ways,” Casey said. “During high school, I’d play chess and I could beat everybody, and so I said, ‘Well, I’m not that stupid if I can play chess.’”

Those chess successes made a dramatic impact on Casey’s life, inspiring him to attend college a few years after high school graduation and eventually earn an engineering degree.

Casey was one of dozens of participants in the Sheridan County YMCA chess league last year, ultimately winning first place. In the past four years, Casey has won the league twice and finished runner-up twice. He also volunteers to give instructional lessons and will do so again in 2019 when the upcoming league begins Jan. 16.

The league runs until March 27 and is open to kids and adults. People interested in competing can register until Jan. 11. Most of the competitions occur at The Hub on Smith, with third- through fifth-graders competing Wednesday afternoons and middle-schoolers through adults playing Wednesday nights. The Story Branch Library and Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton will host contests as well.

Chess games will be scored this year for the first time, with players writing down every move in a given contest.

The league is the main component of an organization called Chess Sheridan County that started in 2010 through the YMCA. Casey is one of eight people on the organization’s committee, which is working on receiving national certification from the U.S. Chess Federation.

USCF certification would allow Chess SC to potentially operate a league year-round instead of for a few months. It could also lead to tournaments in Sheridan that bring in competitors from around the state. Casey said the chess scene has grown on local and state levels over the past few years.

“I’ve seen Sheridan almost become the chess capital of Wyoming,” Casey said.

Casey began playing the game around age 5 and gained confidence from it. As a child after school, he often practiced the game in his hometown of Berkeley, California.

“Instead of being out carousing on Friday nights, I was playing chess at the YMCA,” Casey said.

YMCA program director Luke Gibson has a similarly lengthy history with chess.

Growing up, Gibson would often go to his grandfather’s house to play and learn more about the game. Gibson defeated his grandfather in middle school for the first time and remembers seeing a prideful gleam in his older relative’s eye.

“That’s the whole point of it, is to help you achieve and become better as you go along,” Gibson said.

That enjoyment has spilled over to Gibson’s five children, all of whom play chess, as does his wife.

Gibson hopes to see more children take up the activity this year. There were 66 adults and 24 kids in the Sheridan league last year. This year, Gibson hopes to have at least 100 total competitors. He also mentioned possibly hosting a tournament between local elementary schools in March.

To help grow the game, Chess SC invests in different chess instructional books and manuals and gives them out to schools. The organization also hopes to have lesson plans each week with different strategies for kids of differing skill levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced.

Casey and Gibson said Fabiano Caruana, the U.S. chess player who finished second at the World Chess Championship in November — the best finish by an American on the world stage since Bobby Fischer in the 1970s — likely increased interest in the sport as well.

Gibson mentioned the potential positive effects associated with chess, including improved memory and better scores on academic tests. Casey called the game a universal language.

“No matter where you go, you can always play a game of chess,” Casey said. “… Chess is kind of an international way of having fun with people.”

The chess league will start soon, ideally providing an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the classic game.