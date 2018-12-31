Press delivery updates for Dec. 31

SHERIDAN — On the last day of 2018, Sheridan County woke up to closed roads, subzero temperatures and more than five inches of snow — and counting.

The majority of roads either remain closed or are open with the caution “no unnecessary travel,” according to Wyoming Department of Transportation. As a result, our delivery times will be affected.

If you live in Sheridan city limits, your newspaper may be slightly delayed this afternoon.

If you live in Big Horn, Banner or Story, we will do our best to deliver to you. However, we want our team to be safe, so your newspaper may be delayed until Wednesday, Jan. 2.

If you live in Ranchester or Dayton, your newspaper will be delivered on Wednesday.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Please enjoy a complimentary e-edition for today.

Remember that we are closed on Jan. 1, but check back on our website tomorrow for a very exciting announcement for 2019.

Stay safe tonight, and Happy New Year!