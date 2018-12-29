Six local football players named to ALL-USA team

SHERIDAN — Six football players from Sheridan County were named to the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team on Thursday.

Three athletes from Big Horn High School received recognition. Kade Eisele was the state’s Defensive Player of the Year and named first team defense for his linebacker position. Eisele was the leading tackler for the Rams, who finished 11-0 and won the 1A championship.

Big Horn offensive lineman Seth Mullinax was named to the first team and quarterback Quinn McCafferty was on the second team.

Sheridan High School also had three players on the roster. Running back Parker Christensen received a first team nod after leading the Broncs to a 9-3 record and runner-up finish in 4A.

Sheridan linebacker Garrett Coon and defensive back Quinn Heyneman were named to the second team.