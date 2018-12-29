Sheridan High School Indoor track finding its footing

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School indoor track and field team head coach Taylor Kelting has seen the sport from its inception in the state of Wyoming. He’s also seen the sport from two different lenses.

Kelting competed in the Wyoming High School Athletic Association’s first sanctioned indoor track and field season in 2006 as a distance runner.

He won state titles in the 1-mile and the 2-mile race as a junior in Gillette.

Now, as Kelting enters his fourth year as the head coach of the Broncs, he believes that one of the state’s newer sports has a firm place holding in Wyoming, especially in Sheridan.

This season, Kelting expects anywhere from 100-120 student-athletes running, throwing and jumping in the blue and gold.

“Where would those kids go if they didn’t have indoor track?” Kelting said. “There’s only a certain amount of spots on other teams in other sports. It’s a big thing for us.”

But it does come with its fair share of challenges. While the participation numbers are great and growing, it’s hard to sometimes find space inside a crowded school for everyone to practice. Because the Broncs don’t have an indoor facility like Gillette or Casper, they take whatever hallway is open at the time and make the best of it.

That splits up the team. Sometimes the throwers are in the cafeteria, the jumpers and pole vaulters are in a gym, the sprinters are in the hallways and the distance runners are braving the cold outdoors.

“It’s kind of hard because we are trying to have this really good family aspect and we can’t be together all the time,” Kelting said. “But we just have to learn from that. We do meetings all the time and team-building exercise as many times as we can.”

The Broncs’ outdoor track received a resurfacing over the summer and the team will utilize that whenever the Wyoming weather allows, which is sporadic at best. Sheridan will look to build off its strong outdoor season — and last season’s indoor season — which saw both its boys and girls teams finish in the top five in the state in both seasons.

While some headliners have since graduated, a slew of talented and decorated runners return for the short indoor season.

Aside from the trip to the Simplot Games in Idaho, the Broncs stay relativity close to home with all other meets being held in either Casper or Gillette. Sheridan hosts its meet in Gillette in February.

In the meantime, the Broncs will continue to run up and down the halls in preparation for a challenging yet exciting 2019 season.

Key stats:

Head coach: Taylor Kelting

Last season’s finishes: Lady Broncs third; Broncs fourth

2019 schedule:

Jan. 12 at Natrona Invite

Jan. 19 at Gillette Invite

Feb. 2 at Basin Nation Invite

Feb. 9 at Mustang Invite

Feb. 13 at Simplot Games (Pocatello, Idaho)

Feb. 21 at Sheridan Meet (Gillette)

March 1 at State (Gillette)