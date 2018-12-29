Young SHS wrestling team emphasizes unity

SHERIDAN — After taking seventh at state last season with a fairly young team, the Sheridan High School wrestling team hopes to improve this year by focusing on the collective group.

Head coach Tyson Shatto and his assistant coaches came up with a season motto of “stronger together.”

“As individual as this sport is, we say we’re stronger together,” Shatto said. “The more effort we can put toward our teammates and making them better, the better we’re going to be as a team. Try to take the individual out of it and grow this team together.”

The Broncs have another relatively inexperienced team this season but return four wrestlers who finished in the top six at state last year. Sheridan is led by state champion Reese Osborne, who captured the 113-pound crown last year as a freshman. Osborne will likely compete in a heavier weight class this year, potentially making the road to another state crown more difficult.

Hayden Crow (132) and Hunter Goodwin (120) placed last year at state as freshmen as well, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. Drake deCastro (170) finished in sixth place as a junior last season.

Shatto said the lineup will likely change often throughout the season as he sorts out which athletes work best in different weight classes.

Senior Quinn Heyneman is one of several seniors and feels a bit of a responsibility to help lead the younger wrestlers.

“Knowing how this program succeeds — the things that work and the things that don’t,” Heyneman said. “…Being able to come in and say, ‘I’ve done this for four years. I know that what the coaches are telling us is going to bring success to you.’”

Heyneman enjoys wrestling’s competitive simplicity.

“It’s just you out there,” Heyneman said. “It’s a true battle between you and another guy.”

Heyneman said he is extremely motivated after not placing at state last season.

“I had a really tough end to my year last year,” Heyneman said. “I lost a couple matches at the state meet that I shouldn’t have and that left a really nasty taste in my mouth. Personally I’m out for blood this year. It’s my senior year. There’s nothing left on the table left waiting for me, so I’m excited to go out and get after it, especially because of the way last year ended.”

With support from one another, the Broncs aim to make noise again this year.

Key stats

Head coach: Tyson Shatto

Last season’s finish: seventh at state

Key contributors: Reese Osborne, Quinn Heyneman, Hayden Crow

2019 schedule

Jan. 4-5 at Shane Shatto Invitational (Douglas)

Jan. 10 at Colstrip, Montana

Jan. 11-12 at Cowboy Invite (Miles City, Montana)

Jan. 18-19 at Moorcroft Mixer

Jan. 25-26 at Ron Thon Tourney (Riverton)

Feb. 1 at Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central

Feb. 2 at Cheyenne South and Laramie

Feb. 7 at Campbell County

Feb. 8 vs Thunder Basin

Feb. 15-16 at Regionals (Thunder Basin)

Feb. 22-23 at State (Casper)