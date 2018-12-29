Hawks looking to more than just contend

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Hawks’ head coach Kirk Viren wasn’t bashful and doubled down. He believes his team this season can do more than just contend with the four teams that competed in the A state tournament last year.

“Not just contend, we definitely have the talent, the team and honestly the heart in the locker room to make it happen,” Viren said. “It’s just a matter of us getting it down to every shift of those games. I fully believe that.”

Last year, the Hawks won the B state title on home ice, their first since the 2005-06 season. Sheridan rounded into form during the most important stretch of the season and it resulted in a title.

This season, Sheridan is off to a strong start, giving credence to Viren’s claim about its ability to contend with the top dogs. The Hawks are scoring at will and suffocating team’s defensively. That all sprouts from one area of the game — puck possession.

“With puck possession, you can dominate the game,” Viren said. “You can ramp up the pace, you can control the tempo and dictate the game. In hockey, anywhere above 50 percent puck possession is good, and I’d say we are at 65-70 percent puck possession so far this year, and that’s pretty dang dominant.”

Puck possession spearheads the offense that’s averaging nine goals per game, which included three contests where the Hawks have tallied at least 10 goals. It also firmly roots a defense that’s allowing 0.4 goals per game.

Blake Billings leads Sheridan as he’s found the back of the net 21 times.

Brother John Billings isn’t far behind with 15 goals, and Toby Jacobs has also logged 11 scores.

Goaltender Josh Eaton makes everything look crisp on the back end and cleans up any rare messy defensive efforts with solid play in net. He boasts a save percentage of 97.

The schedule sets up nicely for the Hawks as they host heavyweights Casper, Cheyenne and Gillette; all three teams competed in the A state tournament last year. If Sheridan can defend its home ice, it will throw its hat into the A ring and compete for another banner this season.

Key stats

Head coach: Kirk Viren

Last season’s record: 12-10

Last season’s finish: state champions

Key contributors: Blake Billings, John Billings, Jack Chase, Josh Eaton, Toby Jacobs, Benjamin Lavigne

2019 schedule

Jan. 5 at Riverton

Jan. 6 at Riverton

Jan. 11 vs. Casper

Jan. 12 vs. Casper

Jan. 25 vs. Gillette

Jan. 26 vs. Gillette

Feb. 8 vs. Cheyenne

Feb. 9 vs. Cheyenne

March 1-3 at State (Gillette)