Lady Generals in year two under Ryan Davis

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s basketball head coach Ryan Davis took over the Lady Generals last summer. That gave the first-year head coach little time to adapt, recruit and implement his systems into a team in which he was relatively unfamiliar.

With more than a year now under his belt, Davis feels much more confident and has a much better pulse of this year’s squad.

“I thought last year’s team got to the point where they were super competitive, and I think we got a lot out of last year’s team. There’s no question,” Davis said. “But this year’s team, I think we can play in so many different ways.”

The Lady Generals claimed a 10-4 record at the Christmas break where last year they sat under .500 at 6-8. Sheridan has shown it can be competitive in a variety of ways, winning defensive battles where neither team breaches the 60-point mark and offensive shootouts where clubs flirt with the 80-point mark.

SC has beaten a ranked foe — College of Southern Idaho — showcasing its high ceiling but has also struggled with mediocre opponents, which has frustrated Davis. Amid the inconsistencies, Davis is pleased with where his team currently stands.

“Sometimes you got to go through some stuff to figure out exactly what the team needs,” Davis said. “A lot of times with young teams you don’t know that — what buttons to push and how to play.

“So I’m happy in ways, and I think we missed opportunities in ways too. But I think we made huge strides getting to where we are at now, and I feel good about where we are going forward.”

Noora Parttimaa leads the Lady Generals, averaging 14.4 points per game. Aloma Solovi runs the show at point guard, logging 9.3 points and 3.1 assists per contest, while Lani Taliauli and Cynthia Green lead the team on the glass. Taliauli chips in 7.5 points to go alongside her 5.6 rebounds per game, and Green scores 7.8 points and corrals 6.4 rebounds per contest.

Davis managed to rally last year’s team to a top-four seed in the region tournament after its not-so-great start, and with this year’s squad off to a fast start another top-half divisional finish appears likely.

Key stats

Head coach: Ryan Davis

Last season’s record: 15-17

Last season’s conference record: 7-7

Key contributors: Kassie Hoyer, Noora Parttimaa, Aloma Solovi

2019 schedule:

Jan. 9 at Eastern Wyoming College

Jan. 10 at Northeastern Junior College

Jan. 12 vs. Western Wyoming Community College

Jan. 16 vs. Casper College

Jan. 19 at Laramie County Community College

Jan. 23 vs. Gillette College

Jan. 26 at Central Wyoming College

Jan. 30 vs. Eastern Wyoming College

Feb. 2 at Western Wyoming Community College

Feb. 6 vs. Northwest College

Feb. 9 vs. Laramie County Community College

Feb. 13 at Gillette College

Feb. 16 vs. Central Wyoming College

Feb. 20 at Northwest College

Feb. 23 at Casper College