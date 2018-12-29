Sheridan generals: An unranked motivation

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s basketball team won 28 games during the 2017-18 season, which earned them the No. 16 ranking in the final National Junior College Athletic Association top 25. This year, the Generals returned three starters from that squad, two of which were recognized as All-Region IX players.

Even with all that working in SC’s favor, the Generals weren’t featured in the preseason top 25 poll — not even in the others-receiving-votes category. For the early stretches of this season, Sheridan used this slight from the pollsters as fuel.

“It is what it is,” SC head coach Matt Hammer said. “Initially, we used it as motivation. But as soon as you start getting into games, you start to find other motivations, other things to point to where it’s more about the game itself you’re preparing for.”

While it’s just a number, it does carry weight. The tournament selection committee uses it as a tool to help them select and seed the national tournament in March, and Hammer uses it as an impactful icebreaker when talking with prospective recruits.

“Any time you call a recruit, it’s always a lot easier to start the conversation by letting them know this is a nationally-ranked program calling you,” Hammer said. “The thing about Sheridan College, though, is there’s so much tradition and history dating all the way back to coach (Bruce) Hoffman. The history speaks for itself. It’s pretty easy to sell a kid that they’d be pretty fortunate playing for Sheridan College.”

The Generals have since cracked into the top 25 after beginning the season with a 13-1 overall record. Sheridan College’s only loss occurred against No. 16 Western Nebraska Community College in Williston, North Dakota, and since that time the Generals have stabilized themselves and currently boast the No. 21 ranking.

Five players average double figures for SC, led by Adham Eleeda who pours in 14.5 points per game. Cam Reece and AJ Bramah — both All-Region selections last season — chip in 13.2 and 13.1 points per contest. Javary Christmas adds 12.7 points off the bench, while Sean Suthlerin chips in 10.3 points per game.

If the Generals continue to produce similarly, they’ll likely keep up their winning ways and won’t have anything to worry about when it comes to the top 25.

Key stats

Head coach: Matt Hammer

Last season’s record: 28-5

Last season’s conference record: 11-3

Key contributors: Josh Bagley, AJ Bramah, Camron Reece, Sean Sutherlin

2019 schedule

Jan. 9 at Eastern Wyoming College

Jan. 10 at Northeastern Junior College

Jan. 12 vs. Western Wyoming Community College

Jan. 16 vs. Casper College

Jan. 19 at Laramie County Community College

Jan. 23 vs. Gillette College

Jan. 26 at Central Wyoming College

Jan. 30 vs. Eastern Wyoming College

Feb. 2 at Western Wyoming Community College

Feb. 6 vs. Northwest College

Feb. 9 vs. Laramie County Community College

Feb. 13 at Gillette College

Feb. 16 vs. Central Wyoming College

Feb. 20 at Northwest College

Feb. 23 at Casper College