Panthers hope for more fruitful 2019

CLEARMONT — Last season, Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball head coach Ross Walker wanted his team to focus on the little wins.

Scoring runs within a game for which the Panthers may have come up on the short end, boxing out and limiting teams to only one shot on multiple possessions and other small victories within the grand picture of a 36-minute game.

When the final whistle blew, wins were few and far between during the 2017-18 season, but Walker still believes his team learned a lot from last season.

“Talking about a winning mentality or a winning culture, a lot of people think of it as wins and losses,” Walker said. “… Our goal is kind of help kids find success with the truly tangible things that are successful, and find that correlation between what is truly hard work and what success looks like based upon the work they put in.”

The Panthers lost two seniors from last year’s team. That’s difficult for any school, but especially for Wyoming’s smallest high school. Throw in the fact that those players — Clayton Auzqui and Riley Malli — both started, and Walker is looking for leaders to emerge sooner rather than later.

But more than searching for leadership, Walker wants to instill and develop leadership skills that are applicable in everyday life.

“We as a coaching staff, our goal, is trying to take these young men and develop skills that will help them to become leaders that transfer outside of the sport itself,” Walker said. “Ultimately, I want our kids to grow in basketball and become leaders off the floor and handle tough situations and do the right thing. I feel that’s the even bigger success.”

Mason Beam and Tanner Klatt represent the only two seniors for AC this year. Both started and played significant minutes as juniors.

Klatt averaged 9.1 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game last season, while Beam added five points and 3.4 boards per contest.

The Panthers have already seen improvement this season, toppling conference foe Midwest in a nonconference game, and AC hopes more wins will come.

Key stats:

Head coach: Ross Walker

Last season’s record: 3-18

Last season’s conference record: 0-8

Key contributors: Mason Beam, Tanner Klatt

2019 schedule

Jan. 11-12 at Buffalo Tournament

Jan. 15 vs. NSI

Jan. 18 at Upton

Jan. 19 vs. Ten Sleep

Jan. 25 at Kaycee

Jan. 26 vs. Hulett

Feb. 1 at NSI

Feb. 2 at Midwest

Feb. 8 vs. Upton

Feb. 9 at Hulett

Feb. 15 vs. Kaycee

Feb. 16 vs. Midwest

Feb. 21-23 at Regionals (Douglas)

Feb. 28-March 2 at State (Casper)