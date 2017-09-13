Using up all of the zucchini and squash is getting to be a challenge lately. Cakes and muffins benefit from the addition of shredded zucchini making the moisture content just fabulous.

Try this pasta recipe and remember to add anything that your family likes — fresh herbs or spinach, etc.

Zucchini Pasta Primavera

1 pint halved cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons capers, drained

1 thinly sliced garlic clove

Pinch of red-pepper flakes

3 tablespoons virgin olive oil

1 large zucchini

Toasted pine nuts

Grated Parmesan

Fresh basil

Use a mandoline, julieene peeler, or a sharp knife (or a spiral slicer) to make the strands of zucchini.

Saute tomatoes, capers, garlic and a pinch of red-pepper flakes in olive oil for 1 minute over medium-high; add “noodles.” Cook, tossing, 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle with pine nuts, Parmesan and basil.

Serves two.

(Source: Martha Stewart.com)

Squash Tart

1/2 package frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed

2 medium-size zucchini or yellow squash, shaved into thin slices (about 1 cup)

3 tablespoons, store bought pesto or make your own

1/2 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place puff pastry on parchment paper and roll into a 14-by-11-inch rectangle. Fold pastry edges to create a 3/4-inch border; prick pastry beside border evenly with a fork. Place a sheet of parchment paper over the pastry and place pie weights evenly over pastry inside border. Bake pastry in preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Remove pie weights and discard the top sheet of parchment.

2. Toss shaved zucchini and squash with 2 tablespoons pesto. Top pastry evenly with zucchini/squash mixture, Parmesan and 1 tablespoon remaining pesto. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cut tart into 12 pieces and serve.

(Source: Southern Living)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.