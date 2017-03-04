Zinke’s confirmation to Interior a boost for Wyoming

The nomination and selection of Ryan Zinke, from Montana, to head the Department of Interior is a benefit to Wyoming and the West.

Zinke understands some of the issues associated with western states and public land use. And, Zinke has an in-depth understanding how federal rules impact development of coal, oil and gas. This familiarity will enable an understanding of issues, framework and potential solutions and will be a common ground for our congressional representatives as they bring forward issues.

Locally, DOI has direct impact on the operations of Decker Coal, Spring Creek’s development and expansion and potentially the new Ramaco Carbon project. Mineral coal leasing is a statewide issue. The appointment of Zinke follows a pattern of Interior Secretary’s like Dirk Kempthrone and Ken Salazar, who come from states that have large federal land interests. Regardless of one’s political stance, having someone at that agency level with the local experience is good. They know the territory.

Locally, the announcement of Ramaco Carbon and the proposed coal technology center is welcomed. Coal is a foundation resource as it is readily available, inexpensive and accessible with modest environmental ramifications. Ramaco’s proposed technology driver to use the carbon/coal for higher valued materials is needed and will establish leadership throughout the state. For the state and Sheridan County, this project can bring to life an old mining area via better use and higher economic value and produce tax revenue and jobs. More valuable from this project is the paradigm shift from coal as merely an energy source to a precursor substance to make higher value and better products that benefit all and have a big catalogue of uses.

Recruiting remains a focus for Forward Sheridan. As we have mentioned, the construction of a new interstate exchange coupled with the open greenfield of the Wrench Ranch is generating commercial interest. Simply, open access to interstate is rare across the system. Sheridan sits conveniently about 6 hours from Denver, nine hours from Spokane and 12 hours to the Minnesota line, all reasonable transportation intervals for the exchange of raw materials to products.

Recently a “site selector” magazine report indicated that logistics/scheduling are opening new areas for warehouses and shipping centers in rural areas. Our location enables less capital expenditure for the facility, typically can provide adequate and motivated workforce and can allow scheduling that is not hindered by urban clutter and congestion. A truck can travel a long distance from Sheridan in two hours versus two hours through Denver.

Tech roundtable

We would like to invite all that have interest in application programming, system design and software engineering to attend a no-host tech roundtable at the Black Tooth Brewery. This event is a networking opportunity that brings tech-oriented folks together. For the community it is a meet-and-greet and more importantly an effort to build the critical mass of tech/software professionals. First Interstate, UW Tech and Flood Marketing are key supporters of the effort.

Jay Stender is the executive director of Forward Sheridan.