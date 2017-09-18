Youth weather cold for Fall Fly

SHERIDAN — Despite low temperatures and an early snow, 18 teams set out to compete in the fifth annual Joey’s Fall Fly fly-fishing tournament Saturday morning.

The tournament was hosted by Joey’s Foundation, which also celebrated its 10th year of connecting youth with mentors through fly fishing.

“With that weather… I felt like it was great to see the kids really step up,” founder Joey Puettman said about the tournament.

Each team consisted of a youth angler, adult angler and a guide, who was drawn at random along with which section of the water they’d be fishing, by the anglers during the fundraiser Friday.

Team Ramaco – The Brook Mine finished in first place with youth angler Brayden Brastrup, adult angler Ken Woodring and guide Pete Widener. It’s Brastrup’s second year competing in the Fall Fly.

“My luck really changed around because last year I got zero and my partner got one,” Brastrup said.

Brastrup said he caught five fish this year and his adult angler caught two. He said he thought it was going to be more difficult than normal to catch anything because of the colder conditions, but Brastrup was able to nail down a tactic that worked.

“(The fish) weren’t biting on dry flies then,” Brastrup said. “It was all streamers and you had to put it in front of their face a lot until they’d actually get it.”

Brastrup was one of five children who traveled with the foundation to complete the Wyoming Cutt-Slam fly-fishing challenge in August. Brastrup still needs one fish to receive his certificate, which he’ll set out to do in the spring, but winning the tournament provides a confidence boost.

Second place in the Fall Fly went to anglers Michelle Butler, Sheridan Blackburn and guide Jenna Jellison of team Cloud Peak Energy. Blackburn also won largest fish, which measured 16 inches.

The First Interstate Bank team — with anglers Jay Martinson and Drake Martinson and guide Melanie Araas — finished in third.

“I really was impressed with the different unique teams,” Puettman said, explaining there was a mother-son team along with a mother-daughter team. “…And then just the different gentlemen and women willing to step up and willing to fish with one of our youth and be part of something for two days, it was really great.”

The Fall Fly is the one and only big fundraiser the foundation organizes, and with planning starting six months out, the weather became a worry for Puettman and the competitors as the day drew closer.

“We all were concerned, but the kids committed to this and you know it was honestly the kids’ choice,” Puettman said. “We all were watching that weather pattern, the kids, the families, everybody, but we trudged through it.”

Puettman also said he was impressed by the dedication of the youth anglers. He said some rush from school athletics to be able to fish and compete, and with the cold weather, the decision to compete couldn’t have been easy.

Even with the cold conditions, the young anglers showed up to catch the bus to take them up the mountain at 6:30 a.m. and after a bus change due to mechanical problems, enthusiastically hopped off, ready to fish in the snow hours later.

“This is Wyoming, that’s going to happen. Some of these kids are very avid outdoors men and women and a lot of them have played sports in that type of weather,” Puettman said. “We’re all just prepared; we’re all ‘Wyoming tough,’ I call it.”