Young at Heart Players to perform next week


Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press Pat Tomsovic, left, and Bruce Tomsovic move stage pieces during stage construction Saturday at the Sheridan Senior Center. The Young at Heart Players will present two short comical plays, “Who’s Herbert” and “Any Body for Tea,” on March 9-11 at 1:30 p.m. at the senior center.

SHERIDAN — The Young at Heart Players, under the direction of Pat Tomsovic, will present three performances next week. 

The group will perform “Who’s Herbert” and “Any Body for Tea.”

“Who’s Herbert” takes place in a retirement home as two women try to remember exactly who Herbert was married to and whether the man on stage is, in fact, Herbert.

“Any Body for Tea” concerns Detective Dennis O’Finn, who is investigating the death of an elderly lady.

Both plays will be performed at 1:30 p.m. March 9-11 at the Sheridan Senior Center.

The suggested contribution is $2 at the door.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.

 

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

