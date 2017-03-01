Young at Heart Players to perform next week

SHERIDAN — The Young at Heart Players, under the direction of Pat Tomsovic, will present three performances next week.

The group will perform “Who’s Herbert” and “Any Body for Tea.”

“Who’s Herbert” takes place in a retirement home as two women try to remember exactly who Herbert was married to and whether the man on stage is, in fact, Herbert.

“Any Body for Tea” concerns Detective Dennis O’Finn, who is investigating the death of an elderly lady.

Both plays will be performed at 1:30 p.m. March 9-11 at the Sheridan Senior Center.

The suggested contribution is $2 at the door.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.