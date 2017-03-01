WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Young at Heart Players to perform next week
SHERIDAN — The Young at Heart Players, under the direction of Pat Tomsovic, will present three performances next week.
The group will perform “Who’s Herbert” and “Any Body for Tea.”
“Who’s Herbert” takes place in a retirement home as two women try to remember exactly who Herbert was married to and whether the man on stage is, in fact, Herbert.
“Any Body for Tea” concerns Detective Dennis O’Finn, who is investigating the death of an elderly lady.
Both plays will be performed at 1:30 p.m. March 9-11 at the Sheridan Senior Center.
The suggested contribution is $2 at the door.
The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Young at Heart Players to perform next week - March 1, 2017
- Brown Bag, After Hours lectures to focus on embracing change - March 1, 2017
- UW to host open house in Sheridan - March 1, 2017