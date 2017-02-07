WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

York Rite Bodies to host chili supper


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan York Rite Bodies will host the fourth annual chili supper on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Kalif Shrine Temple.

The dinner will include different kinds of chili, cinnamon rolls and fellowship.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

The event is a fundraiser for the Sheridan York Rite Bodies and the ladies of the Social Order of Beauceant.

The Kalif Shrine Temple is located at 145 W. Loucks St.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..