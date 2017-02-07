WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
York Rite Bodies to host chili supper
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan York Rite Bodies will host the fourth annual chili supper on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Kalif Shrine Temple.
The dinner will include different kinds of chili, cinnamon rolls and fellowship.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.
The event is a fundraiser for the Sheridan York Rite Bodies and the ladies of the Social Order of Beauceant.
The Kalif Shrine Temple is located at 145 W. Loucks St.
Staff Reports
