YMCA Soupfest to include presentation on Antelope Butte


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan YMCA’s March Soupfest will take place Friday from 12:15-2 p.m.

The presentation will focus on the ongoing efforts to reopen the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area in the Bighorn Mountains.

The event is free, but advance sign-ups are requested. To sign up, call the YMCA front desk at 674-7488 before Thursday.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.

