WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
YMCA Soupfest to include presentation on Antelope Butte
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan YMCA’s March Soupfest will take place Friday from 12:15-2 p.m.
The presentation will focus on the ongoing efforts to reopen the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area in the Bighorn Mountains.
The event is free, but advance sign-ups are requested. To sign up, call the YMCA front desk at 674-7488 before Thursday.
The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- SC to host FFA students for Border Wars contest - March 6, 2017
- Hospital Auxiliary gives $35,000 to SMH women’s health unit - March 6, 2017
- Sonja Caywood to teach ‘Uncorked’ in new space - March 6, 2017