YMCA offers lunch-hour walks to boost mood, health

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan YMCA started offering a walking program at lunch this month in an attempt to get people moving.

The Y Walk is every Monday and Friday in June and meets at noon at the main entrance to the YMCA. YMCA health and well-being director Desiree Pearce said the walk is free to the community and you don’t have to be a member to join the fun.

Pearce said they utilize the walking paths in town and have a goal of eventually covering 3 miles.

She said walking is important because it’s something anybody can participate in regardless of age and ability level. It also helps parents get active with their children, as parents aren’t allowed to take children into the weight room, which Pearce said is usually a barrier.

“It’s one of the easiest most successful ways to exercise,” Pearce said about walking.

Walking has more benefits than just helping with weight loss.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, walking is especially beneficial for those with arthritis and is easy on the joints. The foundation says walking supports joints by bringing oxygen and nutrients to joints as they move and compress.

Other benefits the foundation says walking has for general health and wellbeing include muscle strengthening and sleep improvement. It also says walking slows mental decline and lowers the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Additionally, taking a walk at lunch has been shown to improve enthusiasm, relaxation and nervousness at work.

According to a New York Times article, a 2015 study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports studied the effects of a 30-minute walk at a large university in the UK during their usual lunch hour three times a week. The available walk yielded 56 volunteers with the majority being middle-aged women.

The group was randomly divided into one group that would start a walking program immediately, and a control group that would start its walking program 10 weeks later.

The groups completed morning and afternoon reports on two randomly chosen days a week. The study found walkers said they felt more enthusiastic and less tense on days they walked than on days they didn’t walk.

Pearce said it’s the first year of the Y Walk program and it’s being tested in June before the weather gets too hot. She said she hopes to extend it through at least July and there’s definitely room for growth.