YMCA offering arthritis class

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA recently completed and certified several instructors in Enhance Fitness, an evidence- and community-based senior fitness and arthritis management program.

Enhance Fitness has been nationally recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other national organizations committed to improving the health of older adults.

The program focuses on increasing cardiovascular endurance and flexibility and improving physical strength and balance, which can help reduce arthritis symptoms and lead to empowered independent living. The repetitive low-impact exercises are safe and challenging for older adults of all fitness levels and can be especially beneficial for older adults living with arthritis. Classes will offer a relaxed, fun atmosphere, and a social and supportive community.

The Enhance Fitness class is a free 16-week program for all members of the community.

It is offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m. at the Sheridan County YMCA.

If interested in participating, contact Patty Cox at 674-7488 for more information or stop by the front desk to register.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.