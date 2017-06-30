YMCA F.E.S. bike offers exercise, community to those with neurological damage

SHERIDAN — A Functional Electrical Stimulation Bike uses controlled pulses of electrical current as a rehabilitation technique for people with neurological impairment.

YMCA FES bike instructor Diane Ballek said the Sheridan YMCA is one of only three YMCAs in the country that offers this program in a non-clinical setting. She said there are a few in Colorado, but none in Montana, Idaho or North or South Dakota.

The electrical current used in the FES system stimulates peripheral nerves and causes muscle contractions, allowing muscles to work and the patient to cycle, even though they’ve lost voluntary control of the muscles.

Ballek said electrodes are attached to the front and back of a person’s legs as well as their glutes to make the muscles contract to crank the bike.

“So really they become able as a paraplegic or a quadriplegic to exercise like anybody else,” Ballek said. The YMCA started using the bike four years ago, and Ballek said it is suggested for those who have had a stroke, as well as people with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, Parkinson’s or cerebral palsy.

Bill Haratyk was diagnosed with MS when he was 61 years old, though he said he thinks he has probably had the disease much longer. He’s been using the FES bike at the YMCA for about a month and said he uses the bike about twice a week for about 40 minutes each session.

Haratyk said his neurologist endorses the use of the bike, and he’s looking to increase his time during his sessions.

Haratyk said the exercise doesn’t fatigue him the day he uses the bike, but he is usually tired the next day. He said he thinks he can feel a little bit of a difference from the bike but was told that it does take time.

“If nothing else…I burn some calories,” Haratyk said. “Which a lot of people can just go out and do whatever. I can’t, I get so weak, and this, I do good on the bike so I’m burning some decent calories.”

The FES system ensures patterned activity through dynamic motor support and automatically responds with appropriate speed and resistance to the user’s performance.

The screen on the bike tells the user’s speed and resistance as well as each leg’s power in the workout.

The four main benefits of the bike are relaxation of muscles spasms, prevention or slow-down of disuse muscle atrophy, increased blood circulation and maintained or increased range of motion.

But Ballek said there’s an additional benefit that has nothing to do with physical health. Ballek said individuals who use the bike get the opportunity to exercise in a positive and social atmosphere.

She said the bike is in the weight room, not in a separate room, which allows those using the bike to be part of the YMCA community.

Haratyk said he enjoys the social side of using the bike and talking with not only the YMCA staff members, as there’s always one present at sessions, but also other YMCA members he’s met.

“They’re seen as no different than anybody else and they actually feel as though they’re in a normal, healthy environment again and that they’re exercising along with everybody else in the same way,” Ballek said.

The FES bike is available to individuals with a physician’s referral and medical release and grants a free six-week membership to those eligible to use the bike.