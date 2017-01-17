YMCA chess club discusses statewide affiliation

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA’s chess league opens Wednesday for 2017. While the league has expanded in membership, changes to its affiliation could lead to statewide possibilities.

YMCA Youth and Adult Sports Programmer Luke Gibson said one goal for 2017 is to join the Wyoming Chess website. While the YMCA currently hosts chess tournaments for its players, this affiliation would allow them to have competitions recognized at the state level.

“It might even open the door to some opportunities for some tournaments where we can have a statewide tournament that would be here,” Gibson said, explaining that those types of events are usually held in Cheyenne or Jackson.

Gibson said joining the group is something the Chess Committee has talked about for a while, and it wouldn’t take much to do, just a letter of intent.

Going one step further, real estate agent, teacher and chess player Dan Casey said the group has even talked about joining the United Chess Federation, which is a worldwide federation. He said among other perks the federation can offer, one that would benefit Sheridan is the influx of players who could travel here for a recognized tournament.

It could take some time to get that level of tournament organized, though. With tournaments based on time, points or double headers, Gibson said Sheridan needs to figure out what type works best here before opening it up statewide. This could take a few years of dry runs, and Casey said the affiliation would take a little more time on the organizer’s part.

“It’s just somebody taking the initiative and running with it,” Casey said. “Everybody’s pretty busy.”

But it’s something that may be worth it for, what Casey calls, “the chess capitol of Wyoming.”

“Why not declare yourself that,” Casey said. “And we probably are in a way, as far as the size of the club and the scope of the club.”

The league currently has about 80 members, half youth and half adults with participants ages 14 and older. Every week players not just from Sheridan, but from Big Horn, Buffalo, Dayton and Ranchester make the trek to the YMCA to challenge their minds for a couple hours against worthy opponents.

Gibson said another change that’s coming is the way the group will hold its internal tournament this year. He said last year it was organized as a pod system, where there were six groups and six people in each group. Players challenge all others in their pod and at the end the three with the best record compete in the upper bracket and the other three in the lower bracket.

He said this caused a problem because with so many people, the upper and lower brackets were extremely unbalanced. So this year he said there will be up to four divisions based on ability with no more than 16 players in each. He said this matrix will make it easier for players to move up in competitive levels.

The group has grown exceptionally since its inception in 2010, which Gibson said is because while chess is a game that challenges players, it’s also one that is accessible to a wide range of skills, talents and abilities. He said the group includes everyone from lawyers to real estate agents and CEOs.

“I think overall the excitement of it, and I think just the diversity that we have,” Gibson said, “so people aren’t thinking ‘oh, it’s just nuclear physicists that are playing chess, it’s everybody that’s playing chess.’”

The adult chess club is held every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and the youth club is every Friday from 3:30-4:45 p.m. The club starts this week and runs through the middle of March. Anyone interested in participating should contact Gibson at the YMCA.