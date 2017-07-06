YMCA breaks ground on aquatics center, estimates opening early 2019

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA broke ground on its new aquatics center Wednesday.

YMCA staff member Jason Szewc said the project has been about nine years in the making, dating back to when state Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, was the mayor of Sheridan.

YMCA executive director Jay McGinnis said with the aquatics center the nonprofit is fulfilling one of the city’s three aquatic needs — the need for an indoor family leisure pool. He said the other two needs, a competitive pool and an outdoor pool, don’t fit into the YMCA’s scope.

The new pool will be a zero entry pool, gently sloping so young children will be able to touch the bottom. It will also include kid-friendly features like slides and a lazy river. With the Y’s proximity to the junior high school, McGinnis said they’re really trying to focus on serving teens. He said one of the slides in the new pool will have a drop into the water, designed to give older kids more of a rush.

Additionally, he said plans include a diving board and a climbing wall from which swimmers can drop directly back into the pool.

McGinnis said they broke ground a little later than they anticipated. He said the earlier spring groundbreaking would have ensured the foundation would be poured and walls would be constructed by winter, allowing construction on the inside to continue through the cold months.

With the July groundbreaking, McGinnis said there’s still a chance to stay on this schedule if Sheridan sees a mild fall, as it did last year. He said if construction is able to take place all winter, he’s expecting an opening in February or March 2019.

McGinnis said if winter stalls construction, the opening will only be pushed back by a couple months. Overall, he said he estimates a total of 18 to 24 months for the center to be complete.

McGinnis said the new aquatics center will also include handicap-accessible locker rooms and a family locker room, which the current facility does not have.

Once construction is nearly complete, McGinnis said renovations will begin in the existing facility on the current pools and locker rooms. He said he’s not sure what the space will look like when finished, but it will allow the YMCA to expand some of its existing programs that have waiting lists.

While McGinnis said they estimated the project to cost about $12 million when it was first being planned years ago, he said that number has grown to about $18 million to $19 million, for both the new build and the repurposing of existing space. But he isn’t worried about the funding.

McGinnis said as long as construction stays true to the estimates, the aquatics center, which will cost about $16 million, is paid for with additional dollars going toward the existing facility’s renovation.

He said a $4 million public-dollar donation from the city of Sheridan launched the project, giving it momentum and credibility. After that, the balance has been raised through private dollars.

“We’re a long way down that road as far as fundraising,” McGinnis said. “We might need another million, a million and a half, but after raising $17 (million), we’re OK.”

McGinnis said the YMCA won’t close during construction and the plan is to only have a few months’ overlap between aquatics center construction and facility renovation where the Y will have no pool available to the public.

“The whole building will look brand new by the time we’re done,” McGinnis said. “It’s kind of hard to make a gym look much different, but the rest of the building will have a whole new look to it, so we’re excited about that.”