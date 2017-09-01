WyoTF kicks off Sept. 7

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Theater Festival will kick off Sept. 7 with the production of three new plays along with a series of talkback sessions, readings and workshops.

The festival provides those in the theater industry with a relatively low-risk place to try out new plays.

This year’s productions will include “Hollywood, Nebraska,” “The Resolute” and “Another Roll of the Dice.” After each evening performance, actors, writers and other festival participants will stick around to gather feedback from the audience. After each evening performance and talkback, there will also be an after party at Weston Wineries.

Each show will be performed multiple times between Sept.7-17.

In addition, six plays will be read at sessions allowing writers to try out their new work.

For additional information and a full schedule of events, see wyomingtheaterfestival.com.

Tickets for the shows are available through the WYO Theater box office or online at wyotheater.com.

All events, except the after parties, will take place at the Mars Theater inside the WYO Theater, located at 42 N. Main St.