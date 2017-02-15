Wyoming Writers, Inc. seeking contest entries

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Writers, Inc., the statewide writing organization since 1984, is accepting entries for its 2017 Writing Contest.

Nonmembers are welcome to submit. Wyoming residence is not required for submission to the contest or to become a member of the organization.

Contest categories are: adult fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s fiction, traditional poetry, and free verse poetry.

Contestants are reminded to follow all contest rules, which can be found at Wyoming Writers, Inc.’s website, http://www.wyowriters.org.

Each entry must be accompanied by a $15 entry fee, check or money order. To add an introductory one-year membership to Wyoming Writers, Inc., add $20 to any entry fee.

Send entries to Tom Spence (Wyoming Writers, Inc.—2017 Contest) Post Office Box 98, Buffalo, Wyoming, 82834, postmarked no later than March 10.

Winners will be notified by early May 2017 and will be announced at the 43rd annual conference in Gillette planned for June 2-4. Winners will have an opportunity to read from their winning entries.

Winners unable to attend will be contacted by mail.