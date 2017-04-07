Wyoming wage gap will take more than a century to close

SHERIDAN — Census data from 2016 determined Wyoming again has the largest wage gap between men and women in the U.S.

American Association of University Women member Fachon Wilson said the wage gap in Wyoming has grown from women making 69 cents for every dollar a man makes to 64 cents to the dollar.

AAUW, a national group that promotes equity and education for females, was founded in 1881 and has been in Sheridan since 1914.

Wilson said one way AAUW is attempting to shrink the gap is through educational courses, such as its negotiation workshop that teaches both college students and women already in the workforce how to negotiate salary.

“Even with a higher education, women still make less money than men,” Wilson said.

Wilson said there’s still a stigma that women will take time out from the workforce to raise a family and never get back on track, though there’s not much proof of this idea being true. And, she said, there’s still an apparent discrimination in wages for women who don’t take time away from work.

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy research based on census data, it will take Wyoming 136 years to close the gender wage gap; more than 100 years behind Florida, California, New York and Texas, which will take 21, 26, 29 and 32 years, respectively.

The last legislative session passed a bill that will have the Department of Workforce Services study the wide wage gap in Wyoming. Co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Cathy Connolly, said in an earlier interview the study is about more than just taking steps to close the gap, it’s also about Wyoming’s economic development.

She said one possibility is that Wyoming could give incentives for private sector employers to initiate efforts to recruit more women for jobs that pay the same wages men receive.

A report on the disparity in wages is due by October 2018.