Wyoming Supreme Court affirms Sen sentencing in 2009 murder case

SHERIDAN — Nearly eight years after the murder of Sheridan businessman Robert Ernst, the Wyoming Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the sentencing imposed on Dharminder Vir Sen in 4th Judicial District Court.

Sen, who was 15 years old at the time of the crime, argued in his Supreme Court case that his sentencing amounted to a de facto life sentence and was therefore unconstitutional.

After a jury trial, Sen was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and aggravated burglary. He was initially sentenced to life imprisonment according to law for the murder charge, 20-25 years for the conspiracy conviction and 10-25 years for the aggravated burglary conviction.

Following subsequent national cases — along with the cases involving Sen’s co-defendants Wyatt Bear Cloud and Dennis Poitra Jr. — Sen appealed the sentencing, arguing that it constituted cruel and unusual punishment.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences of life without the possibility of parole are unconstitutional for juvenile offenders.

As a result, Sen’s case was remanded to the 4th Judicial Court so Sen could be resentenced.

In the second sentencing, the local court ruled that Sen could be eligible for parole after 35 years on the murder charge, and sentenced Sen to 20-25 years on the conspiracy charge, to be served concurrent to the murder charge, and 20-25 years for aggravated burglary, which would run consecutive to the other charges. The sentence amounted to Sen being required to serve at least 55 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Sen appealed again.

In 2013, the Wyoming Legislature revised state statutes to allow juvenile offenders sentenced to life in prison to be eligible for parole after 25 years.

As a result, Sen had another resentencing resulting in a life imprisonment according to law sentence on the murder charge, 20-25 years for conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and 10-25 years for the aggravated burglary charge. The conspiracy charge would be concurrent to the murder sentence, while the burglary charge would run consecutively. In aggregate, Sen would serve 35 years before being eligible for parole.

A third appeal from Sen followed that sentencing, resulting in Thursday’s ruling from the Wyoming Supreme Court, which found that there was no Eighth Amendment violation with respect to the aggravated burglary sentence.

Sen argued that the 35-year sentence amounts to a life sentence and is unconstitutional. He also argued that his sentence for the aggravated burglary charge was disproportionate to other sentencings for similar crimes in the state.

The Wyoming Supreme Court disagreed and also disagreed with the assertion that Sen’s case should be compared with Bear Cloud’s.

“The record is clear, however, that Bear Cloud’s case does not provide an exact factual scenario for comparison,” Thursday’s decision states. “Sen had a more extensive juvenile history than Bear Cloud. Sen also had a number of infractions during his incarceration that distinguish him from Bear Cloud. Most significantly, Sen used the gun acquired during the burglary to shoot and kill Mr. Ernst.”