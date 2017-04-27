Wyoming Jaycees bring home awards from National Meeting

SHERIDAN — Nine delegates from Wyoming recently returned home from the U.S. Junior Chamber National Meeting which took place in Las Vegas. At this meeting, the Wyoming Jaycees were recognized for 2016 outstanding members, chapters, leaders and programs, while also networking with Jaycees from across the country and benefiting from trainings.

From Sheridan, attendees included 2016-2017 Wyoming State President Michelle Edwards; 2017 Sheridan Jaycees President Jessica Martin; 2016 Sheridan Jaycees President Lacey Johnsen; 2015 Sheridan Jaycees President Billie Chapman; Sheridan Jaycees member Brandon Handeland; and Jarod Martin, Wyoming Jaycees advisor.

The Sheridan chapter received the following awards for their work in 2016:

• Achieved 100 percent efficiency in the Civic Leadership Certification Program.

• Outstanding Member was awarded to Jessica Martin for being one of the top three members in the country.

• Clarence H. Howard award was given to the Sheridan Chapter for being one of the top four chapters in the country.

The Wyoming Jaycees received the following awards for their work in 2016:

• Achieved 95 percent efficiency in the Civic Leadership Certification Program.

• Andrew G. Mungenast Founder’s Plaque to top growth by percentage of new chapters.

• Steve Little Memorial Award for best state growth and development program for their strategic plan to start new chapters.

• George O. Wilson Memorial Award given to Wyoming as the top state in the country for overall state strategic plan and success.

• Allen Whitfield Memorial Award was awarded to Michelle Edwards for being one of the top three state presidents in the country.

The Jaycees organization is for anyone aged 18 to 40 and strives to provide young people development opportunities that empower them to create positive change.

For more information about the Jaycees organization in Sheridan or across the state, contact Edwards at mmedwards44@gmail.com.