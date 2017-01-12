WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Wyoming Guard member recognized as outstanding


CHEYENNE — Members of the Wyoming National Guard were recognized for their outstanding service during 2016 at the Outstanding Solider and Airman of the Year banquet, Jan. 7.

The following individual was recognized for his leadership, military bearing, knowledge of military customs, community service and personal achievements.

Chief Warrant Officer 2, Brandon Adsit, A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Brigade, was named Chief Warrant Officer of the Year. He is from Sheridan.

