Wyoming finds groove in GJAC second round

SHERIDAN — Scores dropped significantly for Wyoming on day two of the Girls Junior America’s Cup Wednesday. While the team still sits in last place, it was able to control some of the damage from the first round.

Wyoming shot 25 strokes better Wednesday to finish with a 236. The team’s two-day score of 497 has it 65-over par.

Sheridan High School’s Victoria Owings also found a groove Wednesday. After a 14-over 86 in the first round, Owings bounced back to shoot a 4-over 76 in round two. Her round included three birdies and no double-bogeys; she had zero birdies and three doubles Tuesday.

Owings was matched by teammate Caleigh Essert, who also shaved 10 strokes from her first round to shoot a 76.

Southern California’s Rose Zhang kept rolling to shoot a 7-under 65 Wednesday, bringing her tournament total to a 13-under 131. Teammate Brianna Navarrosa also went low with a 5-under Wednesday, putting her just two strokes behind Zhang on the leaderboard.

The big second day from Zhang and Navarrosa put Southern California in commanding lead of the team standings. The team sits at an impressive 23-under, 16 strokes ahead of second place Northern California.

The tournament will conclude Thursday at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Las Vegas.