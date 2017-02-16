Wyoming drops tough one to top-ranked Rams

From University of Wyoming Athletics

FT. COLLINS, Colorado — The Wyoming women’s basketball team (18-7, 10-4 in Mountain West) suffered a disappointing 61-54 loss against the league-leading Colorado State Rams (20-6, 12-2) on Wednesday night.

Junior Liv Roberts led the way for the Cowgirls with 20 points and six rebounds. Fellow junior Natalie Baker finished with 11 points and six rebounds, followed by senior Hailey Ligocki with 10 points.

Wyoming shot 22 for 49 (.449) from the field and 5 for 11 (.455) from the charity stripe.

The two teams each recorded 28 boards, but UW committed 12 turnovers.

“I thought it was a great game between two of the top teams in the league,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “Nobody was going to give in. We did a better job defensively in the second half, but the game came down to the fourth quarter. When you take a look at it, they went 7 for 12 and we went 3 for 8 and missed some easy shots. I told the group, everybody needs to step up, needs to play at their best. We move on. The games keep coming, and we will have to get back to work tomorrow.”

Colorado State was led by senior Elin Gustavsson, who recorded a game-high 26 points along with eight rebounds. Fellow senior Ellen Nystrom chipped in 18 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

The Rams were 26 for 52 (.500) from the field and scored 13 points off the Cowgirls turnovers.

Two straight baskets by Roberts out of the break tied the game at 33. The two teams combined for 12 points over the next several minutes until a basket by freshman Taylor Rusk gave Wyoming its first lead since the first half, 41-39.

With it all tied up at 43, Roberts hit a basket with time winding down to put the Cowgirls ahead 45-43 after three quarters. The Rams scored the next 8 points to regain a 51-45 advantage to begin the fourth quarter. Four points by Baker closed the gap to 53-49, but Wyoming didn’t have enough down the stretch.

Wyoming will return home to close out the week welcoming the Boise State Broncos. The game is set for 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game.

In conjunction with the game, the University of Wyoming Athletics Department is hosting the 13th annual Walk for Women on Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse.

Along with the walk, a silent auction will be held with all proceeds from the event directly benefiting the Play 4Kay Foundation. The walk will be held in the Fieldhouse at 11:30 a.m., with registration set to begin at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $25 per person or $15 for UW students and youth (sixth grade and under). Fans are encouraged to sign up early as the cost will be $35 on the day of the walk.

All participants will receive a water bottle and lunch along with a ticket to the Wyoming vs. Boise State women’s basketball game. Walk for Women T-shirts can also be purchased for an additional $10. Registration can be completed at gowyo.com/tickets or the University of Wyoming Athletics Department. For further information, please visit gowyo.com or contact Felicia Read at 307-766-2464 or fread@uwyo.edu.