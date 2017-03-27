Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame honors 2016 inductees

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame honored the 2016 Sheridan and Johnson county inductees Sunday with a benefit celebration.

The two counties had five inductees combined: Alex Johnston Jr., Bob Lester Leath, John Streeter, Gene Williams and Jack Reisch.

Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame board president Scott Ratliff said the board usually sees about 130 nominations a year, and from those it chooses 50 to be inducted; two nominees from each county and four at the board’s discretion.

Of the five Sheridan and Johnson county inductees, only two are still living. One of them is 89-year-old Gene Williams, who was born in Sheridan in 1927.

According to the Cowboy Hall of Fame, Williams returned to Wyoming after serving in the 529th Military Police Force while stationed in Germany. When he returned, he and his wife, Anne, raised Herefords and Angus crossbreds on their 3,200-acre Beaver Creek Ranch.

They sold the ranch in 1981 but continued to work cattle on a 3,000-acre ranch in Wyarno.

Additionally, Williams was active in the community. Hall of Fame officials said he was a 4-H leader of the T-Bone Livestock 4-H Club and helped run the Bob Watt’s Memorial Roping in Sheridan.

Williams was nominated by family friends and said he was proud of himself for being chosen, but wanted to stay humble.

“I’m glad they broke down and admitted me,” Williams said and laughed, before getting more serious. “It’s an honor.”

Ratliff has a vision for the Cowboy Hall of Fame in the future, one that will gain those nominated more exposure.

Ratliff said they plan to have a mobile unit that will travel throughout the state, ideally visiting every school in Wyoming. The mobile unit will show videos of the Hall of Fame candidates. He said in the summer, the mobile unit will be taken to major events, like the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

While the Hall of Fame is in its third round of inductions, Ratliff said it’s not what makes the inductees different that makes them stand out, it’s what they have in common.

“These are people that have one thing in common, and that is their love for the West; they’re true cowboys,” Ratliff said, explaining that whether the inductees made money at what they did wouldn’t have changed their way of life. “As you hear their stories and read it, you can see it was their value system. They believe in a horse; they believe in the West; they believe in the cowboy way of life.”