WYO Theater to host ‘A Tribute to Segovia’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host “A Tribute to Segovia” by Andy Hackbarth on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Guitar virtuoso Andy Hackbarth will pay tribute to the “Father of the Classical Guitar,” Andres Segovia, through an eclectic musical journey.

Tickets for the show cost $19 for adults, $16.50 for seniors and military members and $13 for students.

The event will take place in the Mars Theater and tickets are general admission.

Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office, by phone at 672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.