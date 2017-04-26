FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

WYO Theater to host ‘A Tribute to Segovia’

Home|News|Local News|WYO Theater to host ‘A Tribute to Segovia’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host “A Tribute to Segovia” by Andy Hackbarth on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Guitar virtuoso Andy Hackbarth will pay tribute to the “Father of the Classical Guitar,” Andres Segovia, through an eclectic musical journey.

Tickets for the show cost $19 for adults, $16.50 for seniors and military members and $13 for students.

The event will take place in the Mars Theater and tickets are general admission.

Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office, by phone at 672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

By | 2017-04-26T11:47:10+00:00 April 26th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com