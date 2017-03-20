WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
WYO Theater to simulcast ‘Idomeneo’
SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host the next edition of “The Met: Live in HD” on Saturday at 10:55 a.m.
The simulcast will feature a performance of Mozart’s “Idomeneo.”
“Idomeneo” explores the motivations and emotions of humans whose fates seem beyond their own control.
Tickets for the show are $21 per person and $11 for students. Tickets may be purchased through the WYO Theater box office, wyotheater.com or 672-9084.
The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.
Staff Reports
