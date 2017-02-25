WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

WYO Theater to host classical pianist with Wyoming ties


SHERIDAN — On Thursday, the WYO Theater will host a classical pianist with Wyoming ties. 

Andre Bohren will perform, beginning at 7:30 p.m. He has played guitar, bass, keyboards and percussion in various musical settings, but he is best-known for founding and holding down the drum seat for Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes, a New Orleans funk-rock band.

The Sheridan Press recently interviewed Bohren regarding his Wyoming ties and inspiration.

Question: You have Wyoming roots, tell us a little about your connections to the Cowboy State.

I was born in New Orleans but went to school in Casper. The same school (Natrona County Hight School) that my grandma and dad went to, so I have a pretty strong Wyoming connection. I still have a lot of family (aunts, uncles, grandma) in Casper.

Q: How do you think your Wyoming connections have influenced you and/or your music?

I have a deep love of wide open spaces, and I think this informs my playing of some of the more broad-sounding music that I play. I have a lot of patience for travel, I’m sure because I grew up driving around Wyoming, and that just takes a certain amount of patience. I love coming back to visit and play in Wyoming; I feel like I appreciate new aspects of the state each time I come back.

Q: Your concert marketing says you’re a classical pianist. How does that mix with the edgy feel of New Orleans?

I use my classical piano training to compose music for the rock-funk band that I’ve been with for the past 15 years in New Orleans. I play drums in the band, and I think that having a classical piano background makes for more musical drumming. Conversely, when I really need to play a heavy duty passage on the piano, I have the drumming background to assist me in getting the powerful sound from the piano that I need.

Q: What is your favorite piece to play these days?

Lately, I’ve been really enjoying playing Chopin’s 3rd Scherzo (which is on the program for the WYO concert). I am also working on several shorter pieces by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona, but those will be for future performances.

Q: Families often joke that piano lessons are torture for some kids. Did you feel like that as a kid? 

My parents always joke that they never had to ask me to practice, which is absolutely true. From the very moment that we got a piano, I was drawn to it. I would — and still do — spend hours and hours at the piano every day, practicing and playing through pieces. It’s a truly beautiful and versatile instrument, and I feel like I learn new ways to get different subtleties out of the piano every time I play.

Q: How does music help you face the day-to-day challenges of life?

The healing powers of music are very real. I can always turn to music, whether playing or listening, when I have a difficult time in life. I feel very blessed to have been able to play music professionally; it is a gift that I do not take lightly. I can always put my mind at ease by playing piano, or if I have some frustrations (it happens to the best of us), I can play a heavier piece, and it works as a release. I also take great joy in playing music for a room full of people because music will affect each person differently. One person might feel happy, while another might be reminded of something sad, or what have you. Music is a lifeline flowing through all people’s lives in some way or another.

