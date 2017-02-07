WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

WYO Theater to host children’s show Sunday


SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host children’s show “Beethoven’s Wig Live” at 4 p.m. Feb. 12.

Years ago, Richard Perlmutter toyed with the idea of writing lyrics to masterpieces of classical music. While humming Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, the words “Beethoven’s Wig is very big” popped into his head. With that spark of inspiration, “Beethoven’s Wig” was born. 

Music educators have adopted Beethoven’s Wig’s music as an effective teaching tool,  two illustrated piano/vocal songbooks have been released with collections of Beethoven’s Wig lyrics and music. 

The show is aimed at students in kindergarten through fourth grades.

The cost to attend is $17 for adults, $12.50 for seniors and military members and $10 for students.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

