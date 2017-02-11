WYO Theater to host ‘Artrageous’ show

SHERIDAN — While a high-energy, fast-paced, color-enhanced performance sounds like something geared toward children, both WYO Theater executive director Erin Butler and the show’s performers are quick to correct that misconception.

Artrageous — an interactive art and music experience — includes music, dancing and a form of quick-drawing.

“It’s geared toward kids in the sense that we want to expose students and children to multiple forms of art happening at the same time and (show them) that art doesn’t have to be one thing or the other,” Butler said. “But the show really appeals to a wider audience.”

Butler explained that the music included in the shows will be familiar to adults and noted that the art is very professional.

“So kids will like it because it’s fun, loud and high-energy,” Butler said, “but adults will like it because of the artistry.”

John deWolf said Artrageous is comprised of a team of friends that have been performing together in one form or another since the 1980s.

“One of the ways this all makes sense is that, for instance, we might do a song from the 1950s and combine that with a live action painting of an icon from the 1950s — singing, dancing and a 6-by-6 painting of Elvis appears in a matter of minutes,” deWolf said.

He said the show is “gently” engaging and the group works to ease folks into the interactive parts of the show. They do a meet and greet as attendees come into the lobby and engage the audience throughout the show in a safe, fun way.

“They love the opportunity to hop up on stage with us,” deWolf said.

Both Butler and deWolf said the show is different from what most people have seen.

“I’ve never seen anything like it — ever; it’s really unique,” Butler said.

deWolf said the group has performed in Wyoming in other forms, but this is the first time Artrageous will come to Sheridan County.

The show will take place at the WYO Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tickets are $32 for adults, $29.50 for seniors and military, $26.50 for students. For more information about Artrageous, visit www.artrageousexperience.com. Tickets are available at the WYO Theater box office.