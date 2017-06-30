WYO seeks performers for vaudevillians show

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater is seeking performers for its New Vaudevillian’s Summer Shows, which are scheduled for July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The shows will take place in the Mars Theater and can include singers, dancers, magicians, jugglers, animal acts, musicians and more.

Whether you have performed in the past or are new to vaudeville, you could be a great addition to the 2017 show. If the WYO Theater has not seen your act before, contact Mona Garber at mgarber@wyotheater.com or 307-674-9083, ext. 104, about having a quick audition.

If you would like to participate, check your calendars and fill out a quick survey on the WYO Theater website.

For more information, see wyotheater.com.